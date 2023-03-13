James Hong was 3 months old when the first Oscars were handed out in 1929. At 94, he’s finally made the show. Wearing a bow tie with googly eyes, the Everything Everywhere All At Once actor arrived in his typically playful mood for the Oscars. “It shows if you wait long enough, you’ll make it,” Hong said as he walked the champagne-coloured carpet. “I’m very happy that my mother fed me those bitter herbs when I was young. That’s carried me on now to 94 and one month.” Here’s what some of his co-stars, and other celebrities arriving at the Dolby Theatre, wore to this year’s Oscars ceremony.