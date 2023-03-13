This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing . It’s Oscars time, and the wildly eccentric and endlessly inventive Everything Everywhere All at Once is looking like it’ll wrap up the Hollywood awards season with the biggest prizes of them all. A comedy drama which blends science fiction with martial arts to tell the heartfelt story of a Chinese-American family leaning on the multiverse to tackle an Internal Revenue Service auditor, the audience favourite is widely tipped to take home the honours of best picture and best director for the quirky duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known as “Daniels”. If that happens, it would be the third time in four years in which a feature made by a director of Asian descent – in this case Kwan – wins the biggest prize in the American film industry, after Bong Joon-ho triumphed with Parasite in 2020 and Chloé Zhao did likewise with Nomadland in 2021 . Meanwhile, it’s a coin toss between Everything Everywhere star Michelle Yeoh and Tár ’s two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett for the best actress award – and the momentum appears to be with the Malaysian actress and icon of Hong Kong cinema to pip the latter at the post. While Yeoh’s co-star Jamie Lee Curtis is in a similarly tight race with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ’s Angela Bassett in the best supporting actress category, the best supporting actor prize is absolutely going to Ke Huy Quan, whose portrayal of an endearing father in Everything Everywhere has captured the hearts of viewers everywhere. One of the least predictable main categories may be best leading actor, which is shaping up to be a three-way race among Brendan Fraser ( The Whale ), Colin Farrell ( The Banshees of Inisherin ) and Austin Butler ( Elvis ). Follow our live blog to find out who wins the golden statuettes, what they say, and about the Oscars ceremony’s big moments (no face slap this year, we presume).