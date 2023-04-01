Luisa Tam
After John Wick: Chapter 4, Donnie Yen should be made a global ambassador for Hong Kong to lead a surge in the city’s international prominence

  • Donnie Yen’s stand-out appearance in John Wick 4 – and Keanu Reeves’ replication of Yen’s Cantonese dialogue – presents an excellent opportunity for Hong Kong
  • It will be interesting to see how the government uses the phenomenon to increase the city’s visibility – could the next John Wick film even be set here?

Updated: 8:15am, 1 Apr, 2023

