Davy Chan, guitarist with Hong Kong hip hop group LMF, drummer for rock band Anodize, music producer and songwriter to the stars, in a 2003 interview. Chan has died at the age of 52. Photo: SCMP
Obituary | Davy Chan, songwriter to Hong Kong pop stars and guitarist of hip hop group LMF, mourned by entertainment world following his death, aged 52
- ‘See you in the next life big bro,’ hip hop group LMF post on social media after the death in his early 50s of their founding guitarist, Davy Chan
- Chan, also a drummer and music producer, wrote songs for Hong Kong pop stars including the late Leslie Cheung, Wang Leehom, Sammi Cheng and Sandy Lam
