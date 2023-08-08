Davy Chan, guitarist with Hong Kong hip hop group LMF, drummer for rock band Anodize, music producer and songwriter to the stars, in a 2003 interview. Chan has died at the age of 52. Photo: SCMP
Obituary | Davy Chan, songwriter to Hong Kong pop stars and guitarist of hip hop group LMF, mourned by entertainment world following his death, aged 52

  • ‘See you in the next life big bro,’ hip hop group LMF post on social media after the death in his early 50s of their founding guitarist, Davy Chan
  • Chan, also a drummer and music producer, wrote songs for Hong Kong pop stars including the late Leslie Cheung, Wang Leehom, Sammi Cheng and Sandy Lam

Ashlyn Chak

Updated: 3:56pm, 8 Aug, 2023

