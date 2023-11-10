British singer Morrissey’s Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangkok shows have been cancelled, just days before they were due to take place.

The indie music veteran and former Smiths frontman was scheduled to perform the opening date of his “40 years of Morrissey” tour in Singapore at the Star Theatre on November 9 and to sing at the AsiaWorld-Expo Hong Kong in Lantau on November 16.

Following that he was scheduled to perform at Samyan Mitrtown in the Thai capital on November 18.

Tickets for Morrissey’s November 28 concert in Tokyo were still on sale.

A poster advertising the Hong Kong tour date. Photo; Live Nation (HK)

His Hong Kong concert has been cancelled “due to unforeseeable technical difficulties”, according to a statement on AsiaWorld-Expo Hong Kong’s website.