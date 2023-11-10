British singer Morrissey’s concerts in Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangkok cancelled
- British indie music veteran and former Smiths frontman was to have brought his 40 Years of Morrissey tour to Singapore on November 9 and Hong Kong a week later
- Hong Kong venue says cancellation ‘due to unforeseeable technical difficulties’; it comes after city music fans missed out on seeing Taylor Swift and Coldplay
British singer Morrissey’s Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangkok shows have been cancelled, just days before they were due to take place.
The indie music veteran and former Smiths frontman was scheduled to perform the opening date of his “40 years of Morrissey” tour in Singapore at the Star Theatre on November 9 and to sing at the AsiaWorld-Expo Hong Kong in Lantau on November 16.
Following that he was scheduled to perform at Samyan Mitrtown in the Thai capital on November 18.
Tickets for Morrissey’s November 28 concert in Tokyo were still on sale.
His Hong Kong concert has been cancelled “due to unforeseeable technical difficulties”, according to a statement on AsiaWorld-Expo Hong Kong’s website.
“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for your understanding,” it added.
Morrissey last performed in Hong Kong in 2016 – a sell-out show at MacPherson Stadium in Mong Kok.