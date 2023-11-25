One notable connection between Luk Kwok and the city’s history is its association with the Hollywood movie, The World of Suzie Wong.

The hotel has played a pivotal role in this lively nightlife scene throughout the years with its proximity to Lockhart Road – the epicentre of the area’s entertainment.

Wan Chai, known for its vibrant nightlife, has always been a hub of activity, particularly for sailors who frequented the area for relaxation and amusement during their shore leave when Hong Kong was a bustling port for Britain and the US.

Situated in the lively district of Wan Chai, it has a rich history and played a significant role in Hong Kong’s colonial past.

I had the opportunity to attend the recent 90th-anniversary celebration of the Gloucester Luk Kwok Hong Kong, formerly known as the Luk Kwok Hotel, and it unexpectedly took me on a nostalgic journey down memory lane.

Although the film featured various locations in Hong Kong, the story itself was set in Wan Chai. The Nam Kok Hotel, prominently featured in the film, was actually based on the old Luk Kwok Hotel. This cinematic masterpiece serves as a valuable historical record, capturing the essence of 1960s Hong Kong.

Over the years, Luk Kwok has undergone multiple renovations and expansions to cater to the evolving demands of its visitors. However, despite these changes, the hotel has retained its historic charm.

The celebration has sparked in me an inspiring idea to introduce “time travel” as a unique tourism concept in Hong Kong to entice international visitors. By incorporating the element of “time travel” into a historical tourist experience, we can create a captivating and innovative attraction that sets Hong Kong apart.

To realise this concept, we need the establishment of a futuristic and visually appealing “Time Travel Hub” situated in a central location in Hong Kong. This hub would be designed as a sleek and advanced “transportation facility”, serving as the launching point for the exciting time travel experience.

Upon entering the hub, visitors would be fully immersed in a mesmerising multimedia and interactive journey through time. Using cutting-edge technology such as virtual reality (VR), holograms and other techniques, participants would be transported to significant periods in Hong Kong’s rich history.

The historical VR re-enactments could also incorporate “visits” to traditional festivals, temples, monasteries and historical neighbourhoods. This holistic approach would allow visitors to gain a comprehensive understanding of Hong Kong’s past while enjoying an immersive and educational adventure.

To enhance the experience further, we can offer visitors digital souvenirs, such as personalised videos or photos, showcasing their time travel journey. By using VR techniques, participants would feel as if they have stepped onto a movie set, creating unforgettable memories.

The Luk Kwok Hotel’s Jambo Room Nightclub in the 1970s. Photo: Gloucester Luk Kwok Hong Kong

By combining history, technology and entertainment, the time travel concept has the potential to rejuvenate Hong Kong’s tourism industry by attracting a diverse range of international visitors seeking unique and immersive experiences.

When it comes to providing an immersive historical experience, I am against creating replicas. Instead, we should work with established venues like Luk Kwok Hotel and maybe even The Peninsula Hong Kong, which was founded in 1928 and is known as the “grand old dame”.

They can offer traditional Hong Kong cuisine, specifically focusing on old-style dim sum dishes popular in the 1960s and ’70s. We can enhance this experience by having the iconic trolley-pushing ladies, affectionately known as “dim sum aunties”, serve the dishes.

Customers order bamboo steamers of dim sum at a restaurant in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP

Furthermore, they can host retro-themed dinner events that transport guests back to the vibrant ’60s and ’70s. These events can also host vintage fashion shows, retro music concerts, and classic film screenings like The World of Suzie Wong and the three James Bond movies that used Hong Kong as a backdrop.

To enhance the overall experience, we can bundle the dining and social events with the “Time Travel Hub”, offering tourists a comprehensive VIP package. This ensures that visitors not only indulge in the culinary delights but also explore different eras of Hong Kong through the interactive journey.

In addition to working with historic hotels, we can identify other suitable locations to create a full-fledged time travel itinerary. There are numerous fascinating historical sites in Hong Kong that can be enlisted on this journey, such as the “goose neck bridge” (the Canal Road flyover), Tai O, Yim Tin Tsai, the Kun Ting Study Hall, and the Tung Chung Fort.

Each location can incorporate interactive storylines through contact with residents, allowing visitors to engage with the past and experience daily life activities, and even participate in traditions and rituals.

By combining historical venues, authentic cuisine and immersive experiences, we can create a truly unforgettable time travel journey that showcases the rich history and culture of Hong Kong.

Themed tours are an excellent way to delve into the various facets of old Hong Kong. They can encompass guided walks, tram rides or even boat trips, each offering a unique exploration into different aspects of the city’s history.

To further enhance the nostalgic experience and provide a distinctive way of navigating the city, vintage transportation reminiscent of a bygone era can be considered, such as retro trams or refurbished classic cars.

Cars park outside The Peninsula hotel, in Tsim Sha Tsui, circa 1974.

The allure of Asian cities lies in their ability to showcase their cultural heritage and historical charm to attract a multitude of tourists.

Kyoto, for instance, is renowned for its preservation of traditional Japanese culture, offering ancient temples, serene tea ceremonies and the beauty of cherry blossom season.

Similarly, Luang Prabang in Laos captivates visitors with its traditional architecture, tranquil Buddhist temples and picturesque monasteries. Gyeongju, meanwhile, in South Korea, often referred to as a “museum without walls”, stands as a city steeped in captivating history and heritage.

A family enjoys their “morning tea” on the last day of Ocean Palace Restaurant and Night Club in Tsim Sha Tsui on April 17, 2005. Photo: Edward Wong

These Asian cities offer unique cultural experiences and transport visitors to other times through their well-preserved historical sites, traditional customs and architectural wonders.

As Asia’s World City, we can certainly do it better by using our technological savviness to provide a captivating blend of old-world charm and modern-day amenities for tourists seeking an authentic glimpse into our past a chance and to experience the old and glorious Hong Kong.

Luisa Tam is a Post editor who also hosts video tutorials on Cantonese language that are now part of Cathay Pacific’s in-flight entertainment programme