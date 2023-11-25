Hong Kong first-time filmmaker Nick Cheuk Yik-him won best new director at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards on Saturday night for his socially conscious drama about family trauma and student suicides.

During his acceptance speech at the awards ceremony in Taipei, Cheuk paid tribute to the friend whose suicide inspired Time Still Turns The Pages.

“I would like to thank my friend who is resting in heaven,” he said. “I know I will never be able to return to that night and give my friend a hug before he went, but I wish that those who choose to stay behind may each feel a hug.”

Child actor Sean Wong Tsz-lok in a still from Time Still Turns the Pages.

Cheuk also thanked his girlfriend for staying by his side and supporting him as he struggled with the strain of making his first feature film.