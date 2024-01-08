First-time Globe winners Matthew Macfadyen, who portrays Tom Wambsgans, husband of Roy media family member Shiv Roy, and Kieran Culkin, who plays the youngest Roy sibling, won for best male supporting actor and best male actor in a drama series. Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv Roy, won best female actor for a television drama.

Succession, which broke the record for most Golden Globe TV award nominations for its fourth and final season, took home the best drama award, along with three wins for cast members.

Media dynasty drama Succession, comedy series The Bear and limited series Beef took top television honours at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Filled with mixed emotions by the HBO show’s last awards season, Succession actor Jeremy Strong, who portrays the sibling Kendall Roy, called the win “bittersweet”.

The hot-headed Netflix comedy-drama Beef won best television limited series, with leads Ali Wong and Steven Yeun the first performers of Asian descent to bring home the best female and male actor awards. They were the first Globe wins for both actors.

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong with their Golden Globe awards best actor and actress in a limited series for “Beef,” the first performers of Asian descent to win Golden Globes. Photo: AP

Lee Sung Jin, writer of “Beef”, poses with the Golden Globe for best television limited series. Photo: Reuters

Also leading the Golden Globe television race, FX’s The Bear won the best television comedy award, gaining three Golden Globes for its second season.

“Thank you to the entire restaurant community. You know, we play the characters for a couple of hours or a couple of months out of the year, but this is y’all reality, the highs and lows, so thank you for embracing us to tell this story,” said Lionel Boyce, who plays a restaurant worker named Marcus, in his acceptance speech.

Lead actor Jeremy Allen White, who portrays head chef, Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, took home the best male actor Globe for a musical or comedy show, making it his second Golden Globe.

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White, winners of the Golden Globes for best actor and actress in a TV comedy series. Photo: TNS

“I must have done something right in this life to be in your company,” White said, referring to his fellow cast members in his acceptance speech.

Breakout star Ayo Edebiri, who plays chef Sydney Adamu in The Bear, took home her first Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy show.

“I’m very lucky to be an artist,” she said in her acceptance speech.

Edebiri, who was introduced in the first season of the show, had a more prominent role throughout the second season.

The Bear follows formally a formally trained chef, played by White, who returns to his hometown in Chicago to take over his family’s sandwich shop after the death of his brother.