The SAG Awards, voted on by Hollywood actors, are likely to enjoy a profile boost of their own this year as they are broadcast globally on Netflix – an awards show first for the world’s biggest streaming platform.

Fresh from its wins at the Golden Globes, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer on has topped the nominations for the influential Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, which are key to Oscars success.

The surreal comedy based on the wildly popular doll also picked up a nomination for its stunt performers.

Robert De Niro (left) and Leonardo DiCaprio in a still from “Killers of the Flower Moon”. Photo: Apple

Both movies are nominated for best cast, with musical remake The Color Purple rounding out that category.

This year’s SAG Awards gala, held on February 24, will be streamed on Netflix , as the platform slowly moves into hosting live events.

Jeffrey Wright stars as frustrated novelist Thelonious “Monk” Ellison in “American Fiction”, a contender for top prize at the Screen Actors Guild, the winner of which is a hot tip for the best film Oscar. Photo: MGM/Zuma Press/TNS

Speeches at next month’s gala are certain to feature multiple references to last year’s Hollywood strikes, which saw the industry shut down as SAG-AFTRA – along with the writers’ guild – went head to head with studios.

A deal was finally reached to end the actors’ strike in November.

While Netflix will host the gala, none of its films were nominated for the night’s biggest prize.

Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre in a scene from “Maestro”. She and co-star Bradley Cooper are nominated for Screen Actors Guild awards. Photo: Jason McDonald/Netflix via AP

But the streaming giant did land five movie nominations, including Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan for Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro , and Jodie Foster and Annette Bening for Nyad

Elsewhere, Globes winners Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph picked up nominations for The Holdovers, as did Emma Stone and her co-star Willem Dafoe for Poor Things

All four films missed out on nominations for outstanding cast.

Annette Bening as Diana Nyad in a scene from “Nyad”. Photo: Liz Parkinson/Netflix/TNS

Actors represent the biggest branch of the membership of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which votes for the Oscars.

Emma Stone in a still from Yorgos Lanthimos’ comedy “Poor Things”, shortlisted for the best film prize in the Directors Guild of America awards. Photo: Searchlight Pictures

Hollywood’s directors’ guild also announced its own nominations on Wednesday.

Both Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie again made the shortlist of five nominees for the Directors Guild of America’s best film.

They were joined by Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, and Poor Things from Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos.

The DGA Awards will take place on February 10.