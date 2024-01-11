Oppenheimer leads nominations for SAG Awards, key Oscars predictors, which Netflix will broadcast for the first time
- Christopher Nolan’s epic about America’s race to make an atomic bomb leads the pack in the hunt for Screen Actors Guild Awards, with five nominations
- It will vie with Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, American Fiction and The Color Purple for the best cast award. The winner is a hot tip for best film Oscar
Fresh from its wins at the Golden Globes, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer on has topped the nominations for the influential Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, which are key to Oscars success.
The SAG Awards, voted on by Hollywood actors, are likely to enjoy a profile boost of their own this year as they are broadcast globally on Netflix – an awards show first for the world’s biggest streaming platform.
The surreal comedy based on the wildly popular doll also picked up a nomination for its stunt performers.
Both movies are nominated for best cast, with musical remake The Color Purple rounding out that category.
Speeches at next month’s gala are certain to feature multiple references to last year’s Hollywood strikes, which saw the industry shut down as SAG-AFTRA – along with the writers’ guild – went head to head with studios.
A deal was finally reached to end the actors’ strike in November.
While Netflix will host the gala, none of its films were nominated for the night’s biggest prize.
All four films missed out on nominations for outstanding cast.
Actors represent the biggest branch of the membership of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which votes for the Oscars.
Hollywood’s directors’ guild also announced its own nominations on Wednesday.
Both Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie again made the shortlist of five nominees for the Directors Guild of America’s best film.
They were joined by Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, and Poor Things from Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos.
The DGA Awards will take place on February 10.