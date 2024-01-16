HBO’s Succession, about the wealthy but miserable Roy family, leads all nominees with 27 nods. It is widely expected to win its third best-drama trophy.

Outside the theatre in downtown Los Angeles, stars including Brian Cox and Matthew Macfadyen from Succession and Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso arrived in tuxedos and floor-length gowns, with classic black and white dominating many outfits. The carpet was silver instead of the traditional red.

The stars have begun arriving at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles ahead of the strike-delayed Emmy Awards to honour the best of American television.

“There’s been a lot of light on our show,” said Alan Ruck, who played Connor Roy in Succession. “It’s thrilling. I’m enjoying it.”

US actress Ariana DeBose (left) and British actress Hannah Waddingham arrive for the Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo: AFP

Most shows on the list come from streaming services, which grabbed their highest share of nominations ever.

Some of the shows aired as far back as June 2022. Nominations were announced in July 2023, and voting took place a month later.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive for the Emmy Awards ceremony. Photo: Reuters

Organisers postponed the ceremony from its September date because Hollywood writers and actors were out on strike at the time.

The labour disputes shut down production and promotion and forced broadcast TV networks to fill their schedules with re-runs and reality shows.

Nearly two-thirds of shows nominated streamed on platforms such as Netflix and Apple TV+. That is the highest proportion for streaming services ever.

Kieran Culkin, nominated for lead actor in a drama for his role in “Succession”, and wife Jazz Charton on the red carpet ahead of the Emmy Awards presentation. Photo: Reuters

Three Succession actors – Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong – are competing against each other for best actor. That could pave the way for an upset by Pedro Pascal, star of dystopian video-game adaptation The Last of Us , said Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis.

“He could benefit from a Succession vote split.”

Pascal, who is Chilean-American, would be the first Latino actor to win best actor in a drama.

Ali Wong, a nominee for the Emmy for lead actress in a limited series for her role in “Beef”, arrives for the Emmy Awards ceremony. Photo: Getty Images via AFP

Steven Yeun and wife Joana Pak arrive for the ceremony. Yeun is nominated for the Emmy for lead actor in a limited series for his role in “Beef”. Photo: Reuters

In comedy contests, two-time series winner Ted Lasso , about the American coach of a plucky British football team, leads the pack again.