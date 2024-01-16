Developing | 2024 Emmy Awards: red carpet arrivals at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles for night to honour the best in American television
- The delayed 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place in Los Angeles, California, to honour the best in American television series and limited series
- HBO’s Succession and its stars are up against rivals including The Last of Us and its leads, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, for top honours
The stars have begun arriving at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles ahead of the strike-delayed Emmy Awards to honour the best of American television.
Outside the theatre in downtown Los Angeles, stars including Brian Cox and Matthew Macfadyen from Succession and Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso arrived in tuxedos and floor-length gowns, with classic black and white dominating many outfits. The carpet was silver instead of the traditional red.
HBO’s Succession, about the wealthy but miserable Roy family, leads all nominees with 27 nods. It is widely expected to win its third best-drama trophy.
“There’s been a lot of light on our show,” said Alan Ruck, who played Connor Roy in Succession. “It’s thrilling. I’m enjoying it.”
Most shows on the list come from streaming services, which grabbed their highest share of nominations ever.
Some of the shows aired as far back as June 2022. Nominations were announced in July 2023, and voting took place a month later.
Organisers postponed the ceremony from its September date because Hollywood writers and actors were out on strike at the time.
The labour disputes shut down production and promotion and forced broadcast TV networks to fill their schedules with re-runs and reality shows.
Nearly two-thirds of shows nominated streamed on platforms such as Netflix and Apple TV+. That is the highest proportion for streaming services ever.
Pascal, who is Chilean-American, would be the first Latino actor to win best actor in a drama.