Drivers in Beijing get fake married for a licence plate to beat wait of up to nine years caused by rationing

  • There are over 3,000 applicants for every plate for a petrol vehicle, and those seeking a plate for an electric car can be kept waiting for up to nine years
  • A black market has sprung up in which a driver who needs a plate marries someone who owns one, has it transferred into their name and the two then divorce

Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 7:25am, 17 Nov, 2020

