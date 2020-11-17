Beijing has strict limits on the number of licence plates it issues. Photo: AFP
Drivers in Beijing get fake married for a licence plate to beat wait of up to nine years caused by rationing
- There are over 3,000 applicants for every plate for a petrol vehicle, and those seeking a plate for an electric car can be kept waiting for up to nine years
- A black market has sprung up in which a driver who needs a plate marries someone who owns one, has it transferred into their name and the two then divorce
Topic | China economy
Beijing has strict limits on the number of licence plates it issues. Photo: AFP