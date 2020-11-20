In Shenzhen, authorities plan to improve the megacity’s living standards by making companies give their employees their mandated time off. Photo: AFP
Can a Chinese city improve country’s work-life balance? Shenzhen to enforce paid leave for workers
- Southern tech hub, home to many start-ups, wants to improve residents’ mental and physical health. Making sure employers give them time off is part of it
- In many Chinese workplaces, overtime is so common that ‘996’ – slang for the culture of working from 9am to 9pm, six days a week – has become mainstream
Topic | Shenzhen
In Shenzhen, authorities plan to improve the megacity’s living standards by making companies give their employees their mandated time off. Photo: AFP