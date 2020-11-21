A man walks his dogs in Jiujiang, central China. Officials in a southwestern county have walked backed a ban on dog walking that would have involved killing the pets of repeat offenders. Photo: AFP
Three strikes and you’re out law – for pets: kill policy on dogs whose owners are caught defying a ban on walking them is withdrawn in China after outcry
- Weixin county in Yunnan province announced a ban on dog walking, with punishments rising from a warning to a fine to a death sentence for the offending pet
- Officials walked backed the regulation after a backlash. Many Chinese cities have less extreme curbs on pet dog ownership, such as limits on size and breed
Topic | China Society
A man walks his dogs in Jiujiang, central China. Officials in a southwestern county have walked backed a ban on dog walking that would have involved killing the pets of repeat offenders. Photo: AFP