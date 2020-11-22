One woman’s failed fight to obtain employer-provided maternity insurance in China highlights the struggles that unmarried women with children still face in the country. Photo: Getty Images One woman’s failed fight to obtain employer-provided maternity insurance in China highlights the struggles that unmarried women with children still face in the country. Photo: Getty Images
One woman’s failed fight to obtain employer-provided maternity insurance in China highlights the struggles that unmarried women with children still face in the country. Photo: Getty Images
Single mothers in China face Catch-22 when they apply for maternity benefits, but this woman is unbowed

  • Although China has relaxed its reproductive restrictions, unmarried women still face obstacles to becoming single mums – including having to buy sperm abroad
  • Once they give birth, contradictory laws stop them obtaining maternity insurance and government subsidies, as one mother’s court battle showed

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:29pm, 22 Nov, 2020

