One woman’s failed fight to obtain employer-provided maternity insurance in China highlights the struggles that unmarried women with children still face in the country. Photo: Getty Images
Single mothers in China face Catch-22 when they apply for maternity benefits, but this woman is unbowed
- Although China has relaxed its reproductive restrictions, unmarried women still face obstacles to becoming single mums – including having to buy sperm abroad
- Once they give birth, contradictory laws stop them obtaining maternity insurance and government subsidies, as one mother’s court battle showed
