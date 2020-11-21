A group of Chinese mothers go shopping with their children at a furniture store in Beijing. A survey has highlighted the problems working mothers face in China. Photo: AFP A group of Chinese mothers go shopping with their children at a furniture store in Beijing. A survey has highlighted the problems working mothers face in China. Photo: AFP
Working mothers in China lack support from employers – and their own families

  • More than eight in 10 professional women believe giving birth harmed their chances of getting a promotion at work, a recent survey found
  • Of the more than 8,000 professional women surveyed, 40 per cent said they became stay-at-home mums because husbands were too busy at work

Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 3:41pm, 21 Nov, 2020

