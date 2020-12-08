Former dancer and now talk show host Jin Xing is one of the most famous and outspoken transgender figures in China.
China’s transgender people too scared to come out like Elliot Page – ‘You become a freak’
- Many applauded Page’s courage after the Canadian actor came out as trans in December, but for China’s transgenders the reaction is usually much more hostile
- Many suffer domestic violence, bullying, job discrimination and ‘conversion therapy’, but NGOs and activists are pushing back one small step at a time
Topic | Gender equality
Former dancer and now talk show host Jin Xing is one of the most famous and outspoken transgender figures in China.