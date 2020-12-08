Former dancer and now talk show host Jin Xing is one of the most famous and outspoken transgender figures in China. Former dancer and now talk show host Jin Xing is one of the most famous and outspoken transgender figures in China.
Former dancer and now talk show host Jin Xing is one of the most famous and outspoken transgender figures in China.
Lifestyle /  Health

China’s transgender people too scared to come out like Elliot Page – ‘You become a freak’

  • Many applauded Page’s courage after the Canadian actor came out as trans in December, but for China’s transgenders the reaction is usually much more hostile
  • Many suffer domestic violence, bullying, job discrimination and ‘conversion therapy’, but NGOs and activists are pushing back one small step at a time

Topic |   Gender equality
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:39am, 8 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Former dancer and now talk show host Jin Xing is one of the most famous and outspoken transgender figures in China. Former dancer and now talk show host Jin Xing is one of the most famous and outspoken transgender figures in China.
Former dancer and now talk show host Jin Xing is one of the most famous and outspoken transgender figures in China.
READ FULL ARTICLE