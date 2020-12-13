What a rural woman in China’s horrific killing says about domestic violence in the country
China Society
A day after vlogger Lhamo’s death, President Xi Jinping told a UN conference his country was committed to eliminating discrimination and violence against women
But Lhamo’s case, and other recent cases of women killed by their partners, show how far China still has to go to meet that goal
Viola Zhou
Published: 5:15am, 13 Dec, 2020
Updated: 5:15am, 13 Dec, 2020
