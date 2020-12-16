Cheng Pan, a 30-year-old accountant from Wuhan, China. His life and that of his family was turned upside down when his heavily pregnant wife and father contracted Covid-19. Photo: Tom Wang
Family in China who survived Wuhan’s coronavirus outbreak demands the truth over government’s slow actions
- Three generations of Cheng Pan’s family were caught up in the coronavirus in Wuhan, with his newborn child separated from his wife straight after he was born
- Now their biggest wish – apart from their safety – is the truth be told over the government’s actions, to avoid similar mistakes being made in future
