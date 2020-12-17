Last month, 40 years after being abducted, Dezliangz (left), a widow in Henan, central China, was reunited with her elderly parents 1,800km away in southwest China, thanks to the efforts of her own daughter, and to social media. Photo: Huang Defeng
Abducted, sold as a bride 40 years ago – and reunited with her family at last, thanks to her daughter’s two-decade search, and a group on WeChat
- When Li Yantao found her mother had been abducted to central China and sold to her father as a bride, she set out to reunite her with her family
- After 19 years trying, she achieved it with the help of social media, and learned her mother’s name. Together they travelled 1,800km to her mother’s village
Topic | China Society
Last month, 40 years after being abducted, Dezliangz (left), a widow in Henan, central China, was reunited with her elderly parents 1,800km away in southwest China, thanks to the efforts of her own daughter, and to social media. Photo: Huang Defeng