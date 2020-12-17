A young woman uses her mobile phone to scan a QR code in order to make a payment with the WeChat app at a market in Beijing. Elderly people in China are having to learn about mobile payments, scanning QR codes to enter shops and banks, and more in the aftermath of Covid-19. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Elderly left behind by spread of digital services in China after coronavirus
- Old people in China have suffered as services and facilities have digitised after the coronavirus outbreak, with some unable to work out how to leave home
- Others, like Wang Yingru, have got the hang of mobile payments, but need help to book a taxi or medical appointment. You have to be willing to learn, she says
Topic | China Society
