A transgender woman dances in Lianhuashan Park. Shenzhen. While China doesn’t recognise LGBTQ people, and restricts freedom of expression about LGBTQ people, same-sex couples find ways to gain legal protection, a global report notes. Photo: Emeric Fohlen/NurPhoto via Getty Images
For LGBTQ people in China the picture is mixed, global report finds, with some legal protections but barriers to freedom of expression
- Same-sex couples can become each other’s legal guardians, a status similar to a civil union, in China, annual ILGA World report notes
- ‘China’s situation isn’t the worst in Asia, but it still has room for improvement,’ Xin Ying, executive director of the Beijing LGBTQ Centre, says
Topic | LGBT
A transgender woman dances in Lianhuashan Park. Shenzhen. While China doesn’t recognise LGBTQ people, and restricts freedom of expression about LGBTQ people, same-sex couples find ways to gain legal protection, a global report notes. Photo: Emeric Fohlen/NurPhoto via Getty Images