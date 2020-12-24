A Chinese court’s punishment of a nine-year-old child unable to pay her dead father’s debts highlights growing concern with the country’s social credit system. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Nine-year-old found liable by court for dead father’s debts, and punished under China’s social credit system when she couldn’t pay up
- Court ruling and financial sanction on young girl prompt fierce debate over the social credit system, a carrot-and-stick mechanism based on a range of data
- Publicity about the case and the girl’s troubled life – her father was executed for murdering her mother and grandmother – led the court to reverse its decision
Topic | China's social credit system
A Chinese court’s punishment of a nine-year-old child unable to pay her dead father’s debts highlights growing concern with the country’s social credit system. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto