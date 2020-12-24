A 12-year-old boy from central China who stabbed his mother to death after a dispute at the family home in December 2018. China is proposing to toughen powers to prosecute children who leave their victims seriously injured. Photo: Miaopai.com A 12-year-old boy from central China who stabbed his mother to death after a dispute at the family home in December 2018. China is proposing to toughen powers to prosecute children who leave their victims seriously injured. Photo: Miaopai.com
A 12-year-old boy from central China who stabbed his mother to death after a dispute at the family home in December 2018. China is proposing to toughen powers to prosecute children who leave their victims seriously injured. Photo: Miaopai.com
Lifestyle /  Family & Relationships

Children in China face tough new penalties for violent criminal offences

  • A revised draft amendment to China’s Criminal Law will be reviewed this week aimed at deterring and reducing rising rates of serious juvenile crime
  • Children as young as eight are committing violent crimes, a criminal law expert says

Topic |   Crime
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 3:15pm, 24 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A 12-year-old boy from central China who stabbed his mother to death after a dispute at the family home in December 2018. China is proposing to toughen powers to prosecute children who leave their victims seriously injured. Photo: Miaopai.com A 12-year-old boy from central China who stabbed his mother to death after a dispute at the family home in December 2018. China is proposing to toughen powers to prosecute children who leave their victims seriously injured. Photo: Miaopai.com
A 12-year-old boy from central China who stabbed his mother to death after a dispute at the family home in December 2018. China is proposing to toughen powers to prosecute children who leave their victims seriously injured. Photo: Miaopai.com
READ FULL ARTICLE