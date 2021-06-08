An elderly protester at a demonstration against the military coup in Dawei's Launglon township in Myanmar. Photo: AFP/Dawei Watch An elderly protester at a demonstration against the military coup in Dawei's Launglon township in Myanmar. Photo: AFP/Dawei Watch
‘I wanted to cry for my country’: Myanmar students suffer as they watch coup aftermath from exile in Thailand

  • Business student Kaung Kaung dreams of founding a social enterprise in Myanmar and Naw Say Say of being a nurse there. Both now wonder if they can ever return
  • Hong Kong charity Connecting Myanmar helps students like them from Myanmar and their families, and is seeking funds for a health centre on the Thai border

Kylie Knott
Updated: 7:40am, 8 Jun, 2021

