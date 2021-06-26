Amber Aiaz and her daughter, Melissa Fu, went missing in November 2019 in a bizarre suspected kidnapping case. Photo: FBI/TNS
Kidnap-murder or a ‘gone girl’ case? Chinese pair’s disappearance in California remains unsolved after 20 months
- When Cheng Zhang, an Uber driver in California, waited a week before reporting his wife and stepdaughter missing from the familly home, suspicion fell on him
- But police can’t disprove his story about being knocked out by a spray and waking up to a kidnapper’s note and, 20 months on, are seeking new leads
Topic | Chinese overseas
