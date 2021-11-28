Opinion
SCMP Columnist
The Naked Truth by Luisa Tam
Quarantining with your partner can be tough – expert explains why having a ‘happy hour’ can help to turn it into a bonding experience
- A relationship expert explains how quarantine should be seen as an opportunity for reconnecting – plan a daily routine and respect one another’s personal space
- ‘Spend quality time with no phones or social media to distract you. Something as simple as a board game or a card game is a fun way to bond,’ she says.
READ FULL ARTICLE