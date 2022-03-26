Luisa Tam
Luisa Tam
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

My Hong Kong by Luisa Tam

Disney’s Turning Red left me empathising with Mum and comparing Mei to Hong Kong – like the teen, the city is caught between colliding worlds

  • While Disney’s Turning Red offers a long overdue exploration of puberty, as a mum there were times I empathised with the main character’s mother, Ming
  • Mei is caught between honouring her family and herself and, the way I see it, the city of Hong Kong feels a similar tug between the values of East and West

Luisa Tam
Luisa Tam

Updated: 9:45am, 26 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE