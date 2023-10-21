Official figures revealed that from January to July, the number of foreigners who arrived from Britain, the US and Australia was only a fifth of the number recorded during the same period in 2018.

Despite the government’s efforts to attract back expatriates, many of whom left during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of returnees has been less than ideal.

Foreign business chambers in Hong Kong recently expressed concern over the city’s slow progress in replenishing its expatriate population. They argue that overseas talent is crucial for maintaining the city’s international status.

First, Hong Kong may have lost its charm and charisma for expatriates. Second, there is a risk of the city transforming into just another mainland city and lacking a substantial expatriate population.

This leads us to the question: is the presence of foreign talent crucial for an international city like Hong Kong?

The answer is absolutely. The presence of foreign talent plays a significant role in helping a city maintain its international status.

Foreign residents bring diverse experiences and a global perspective to Hong Kong that enhance cross-cultural understanding. This diversity enriches the social fabric and contributes to a more cosmopolitan environment, which, in turn, attracts more expatriates.

Furthermore, foreign talent enhances our competitiveness and attracts foreign investment, leading to job creation and economic development.

Expatriate professionals often possess specialised skills and knowledge that can contribute to economic growth. They can fill skill gaps, bring in new ideas, and contribute to innovation and entrepreneurship.

Expatriates can become our cultural ambassadors, promoting Hong Kong’s unique blend of Eastern and Western influences to the world. Photo: Sam Tsang

Different perspectives and approaches to problem-solving can lead to breakthroughs and advancements in various industries.

Additionally, expatriates can become our cultural ambassadors, promoting Hong Kong’s unique blend of Eastern and Western influences to the world. This cultural exchange enhances the city’s reputation and strengthens its position as an international hub.

Expatriates also bring with them their business connections and global networks, which can benefit our trade and investment. By tapping into these networks, our city can expand its global reach and attract more opportunities for growth.

However, while fostering foreign talent, it is essential to strike a balance and ensure that local talent also receives opportunities for growth and thrives in an inclusive environment. By leveraging the strengths of both local and foreign talent, our city can maintain its international standing.

The absence of expatriates is conspicuous across the city, from deserted yoga studios and gyms to lifeless bars and subdued nightlife

To address the concerns raised by foreign business chambers, it is crucial for the government to implement effective strategies to attract and retain foreign talent. This can include simplifying visa processes, providing attractive incentives and fostering a welcoming environment.

But still, we need to understand the fundamental reasons behind the slow return of foreigners to our city, especially when we seem to be only attracting mainlanders to settle here.

It is equally important to consider the broader perspective of making our city truly international. While expatriates from Western countries have historically played a role in diversifying our city, we should not limit our thinking to just one ethnicity – it is about embracing a kaleidoscope of diversity that paints our city in vibrant hues of race, culture and language.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the once-thriving Caucasian expatriate community has dwindled. Many Western expatriates, particularly those with children, chose to leave the city during the peak of the pandemic in 2021-22.

Disturbingly, a local charity estimated that around 2,000 children under the age of 10 were separated from their parents after being admitted to hospitals for Covid-19 treatment.

Even without concrete statistics, the absence of expatriates is conspicuous across the city, from deserted yoga studios and gyms to lifeless bars and subdued nightlife.

In the past, it was common to hear numerous stories of expatriates who were simply passing through the city but ended up staying and raising families after marrying local residents. I have heard countless accounts of individuals proudly announcing that a few weeks’ sojourn turned into decades of putting down roots here.

While some expatriates may choose to leave Hong Kong for various reasons, it is essential to understand that individual experiences and motivations can differ greatly. Nonetheless, there are some fundamental factors that could contribute to their decision to pack up, such as limited career opportunities, personal circumstances such as family obligations, and lifestyle preferences.

One of the most significant factors is the high cost of living in Hong Kong, making it financially challenging for some to maintain their desired lifestyle. As a result, they may seek more affordable locations for their long-term plans.

Additionally, the political and social landscape has certainly affected many people’s decisions, forcing them to re-evaluate their future in the city.

We need to understand that the decision to leave any city is subjective and depends on the unique circumstances and aspirations of each individual, influenced by a combination of personal, professional and external factors.

Furthermore, it is crucial to acknowledge that many expatriates still find Hong Kong exciting, challenging and full of opportunities.

So, even if we cannot convince those who have left to come back, we should focus on ensuring that our city becomes even more vibrant, exciting and appealing to retain the current expatriate community.

Luisa Tam is a Post editor who also hosts video tutorials on Cantonese language that are now part of Cathay Pacific’s in-flight entertainment programme