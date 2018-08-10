Kim Jong-Un strips down to undershirt in heatwave, leaving wife Ri Sol-ju to hold his grey suit jacket
North Korean leader adopts casual look for tour of fish pickling plant, removing jacket of his signature grey suit and handing it to his wife to hold, and sports a wide-brimmed panama hat to keep the sun off his face amid scorching summer
North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency released a series of pictures of the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, wearing a white undershirt while visiting a factory with his wife, Ri Sol-ju.
Kim had originally showed up to the Kumsanpho Fish Pickling Factory in South Hwanghae province in one of his signature grey suits, this time accessorised with a wide-brimmed panama hat and one of his many luxury watches.
Amid the scorching heat that has hit the Korean peninsula in recent weeks, he decided to take off his jacket, which his wife is seen holding in many of the images.
It’s not the first time that Kim ditched his customary pinstriped Mao suits for a more casual outfit. In 2015 the North Korean leader visited a farm in North Korea clad in a summer-appropriate short-sleeved white shirt also paired with a straw panama hat.
