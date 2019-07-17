Channels

Fan Bingbing has been out of the spotlight since she was caught up in a tax evasion scandal. In a rare appearance she wore a green pantsuit designed by Clare Waight Keller, artistic director of Givenchy, from the label’sautumn-winter 2019 collection.
Fashion & Beauty

Fan Bingbing wears Givenchy in rare public appearance, showing luxury industry has moved on from tax scandal

  • Actress, who was one of China’s highest-earning entertainers, has been out of the spotlight since she was caught up in a tax-evasion scandal
  • In a rare appearance, Fan wore a green pantsuit designed by Clare Waight Keller
Topic |   Fashion
Vincenzo La Torre

Vincenzo La Torre  

Published: 10:16am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:32am, 17 Jul, 2019

A show by Chinese fashion brand Bosideng at New York Fashion Week. Originally a supplier of down jackets to international brands, Bosideng is one of a number of high street Chinese fashion labels looking to expand in Western markets. Photo: PRNewsfoto/Bosideng
Fashion & Beauty

Five Chinese high street fashion brands to watch as they go global, and displace the likes of Zara, H&M in China

  • Bosideng, Urban Revivo, Peacebird, Ochirly, Me & City – soon they could be familiar sights on high streets in the West as China’s fashion industry looks abroad
  • Labels that largely cut their teeth in price-conscious lower-tier cities, they could gain strength from Gen Z interest in Chinese brands as they grow in West
Topic |   Fashion in Hong Kong and China
Jessica Rapp

Jessica Rapp  

Published: 1:00pm, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:23am, 16 Jul, 2019

