Fan Bingbing has been out of the spotlight since she was caught up in a tax evasion scandal. In a rare appearance she wore a green pantsuit designed by Clare Waight Keller, artistic director of Givenchy, from the label’sautumn-winter 2019 collection.
Fan Bingbing wears Givenchy in rare public appearance, showing luxury industry has moved on from tax scandal
- Actress, who was one of China’s highest-earning entertainers, has been out of the spotlight since she was caught up in a tax-evasion scandal
- In a rare appearance, Fan wore a green pantsuit designed by Clare Waight Keller
A show by Chinese fashion brand Bosideng at New York Fashion Week. Originally a supplier of down jackets to international brands, Bosideng is one of a number of high street Chinese fashion labels looking to expand in Western markets. Photo: PRNewsfoto/Bosideng
Five Chinese high street fashion brands to watch as they go global, and displace the likes of Zara, H&M in China
- Bosideng, Urban Revivo, Peacebird, Ochirly, Me & City – soon they could be familiar sights on high streets in the West as China’s fashion industry looks abroad
- Labels that largely cut their teeth in price-conscious lower-tier cities, they could gain strength from Gen Z interest in Chinese brands as they grow in West
