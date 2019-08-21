Chinese males are becoming more open to getting cosmetic surgery. Men make up 15 per cent of China’s US$70 billion aesthetic medicine industry. Photo: Shutterstock
Male cosmetic surgery in China: men seek treatment to help get a job, find a date, or feel more confident
- Hair transplants, eye bag removal, acne treatment and dental work are the procedures most commonly requested by men
- Men make up 15 per cent of China’s US$70 billion-a-year aesthetic medicine industry, and more young men every year are getting treatments
Chinese tech firms are tapping into the hyper-personalised skincare market, which is estimated to be worth US$1.9 billion in 2020. Above: a still from Neutrogena’s AI-powered facial analysis app Skin360.
Personalised skincare: Chinese tech firms muscle in on L’Oreal, Neutrogena and other beauty brands
- From voice-activated mirrors to AI-powered facial cleansing devices, China's tech companies are getting into personalised skincare
- Chinese tech firm Meitu has recently released three devices in a bid for a slice of the US$1.9 billion facial cleansing device market
