Chinese males are becoming more open to getting cosmetic surgery. Men make up 15 per cent of China’s US$70 billion aesthetic medicine industry. Photo: Shutterstock
Fashion & Beauty

Male cosmetic surgery in China: men seek treatment to help get a job, find a date, or feel more confident

  • Hair transplants, eye bag removal, acne treatment and dental work are the procedures most commonly requested by men
  • Men make up 15 per cent of China’s US$70 billion-a-year aesthetic medicine industry, and more young men every year are getting treatments
Topic |   Beauty
SCMP Reporter

SCMP Reporter  

Updated: 3:03pm, 21 Aug, 2019

Chinese males are becoming more open to getting cosmetic surgery. Men make up 15 per cent of China's US$70 billion aesthetic medicine industry. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese tech firms are tapping into the hyper-personalised skincare market, which is estimated to be worth US$1.9 billion in 2020. Above: a still from Neutrogena’s AI-powered facial analysis app Skin360.
Fashion & Beauty

Personalised skincare: Chinese tech firms muscle in on L’Oreal, Neutrogena and other beauty brands

  • From voice-activated mirrors to AI-powered facial cleansing devices, China's tech companies are getting into personalised skincare
  • Chinese tech firm Meitu has recently released three devices in a bid for a slice of the US$1.9 billion facial cleansing device market
Topic |   Beauty
Jessica Rapp

Jessica Rapp  

Updated: 11:00am, 11 Aug, 2019

Chinese tech firms are tapping into the hyper-personalised skincare market, which is estimated to be worth US$1.9 billion in 2020. Above: a still from Neutrogena’s AI-powered facial analysis app Skin360.
