The finale of the Chanel cruise 2020 show in Paris in May. The French luxury fashion house has cancelled its planned restaging of the show in Hong Kong in November amid ongoing anti-government protests. Photo: Lucile Perron
Chanel cruise show in Hong Kong cancelled amid protests, other major events scrapped or in deep freeze
- Star-studded November event at Kai Tak cruise terminal, a restaging of May show in Paris, would have been among the fashion and society highlights of the year
- French luxury house insists no decision taken but multiple sources say show is off; with Tatler Ball, K11 mall opening also off, events calendar looking bare
Amazon has come under fire online in China over its Hong Kong pro-protest T-shirts. Photo: Screenshot of amazon.com
Amazon causes online outrage in China with Hong Kong protest T-shirts
- The internet giant has angered Chinese netizens with T-shirts that read ‘Free Hong Kong, democracy now’ and ‘Make Hong Kong free again’
- Amazon joins Coach, Versace, Swarovski and Givenchy, which have drawn ire in China
