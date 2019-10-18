Channels

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with chief executive of LVMH Bernard Arnault at the opening of the new Louis Vuitton factory in Alvarado, Texas. Its inauguration makes good on a pledge by Arnault to Trump to create jobs in the United States. Photo: AFP
Donald and Ivanka Trump on hand as Louis Vuitton opens US factory to produce handbags with ‘Made in the USA’ tags

  • French luxury conglomerate LVMH makes good on promise to bring manufacturing jobs to US. Texas leather-goods workshop will eventually employ 1,000 people
  • Chairman Bernard Arnault builds on his rapport with US president; he was one of first CEOs to meet Trump after election, and Melania Trump likes to wear Dior
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:13am, 18 Oct, 2019

A sign informing customers that the store is closed stands at an entrance to Lane Crawford’s store in Times Square, Causeway Bay, during an anti-government protest at the mall. Photo: Bloomberg
Clock ticking on Hong Kong luxury store closures if protests continue – it could end up like a third-tier city in China, LVMH executive says

  • Hong Kong is the most important market in Asia for luxury brands – as a stepping stone to mainland China and a magnet for shoppers from there and wider region
  • Brands are unlikely to invest more in the city now and could start downsizing as soon as January, an adviser to the luxury retail industry says
Vincenzo La Torre

Vincenzo La Torre  

Updated: 1:49am, 17 Oct, 2019

