US President Donald Trump shakes hands with chief executive of LVMH Bernard Arnault at the opening of the new Louis Vuitton factory in Alvarado, Texas. Its inauguration makes good on a pledge by Arnault to Trump to create jobs in the United States. Photo: AFP
Donald and Ivanka Trump on hand as Louis Vuitton opens US factory to produce handbags with ‘Made in the USA’ tags
- French luxury conglomerate LVMH makes good on promise to bring manufacturing jobs to US. Texas leather-goods workshop will eventually employ 1,000 people
- Chairman Bernard Arnault builds on his rapport with US president; he was one of first CEOs to meet Trump after election, and Melania Trump likes to wear Dior
A sign informing customers that the store is closed stands at an entrance to Lane Crawford’s store in Times Square, Causeway Bay, during an anti-government protest at the mall. Photo: Bloomberg
Clock ticking on Hong Kong luxury store closures if protests continue – it could end up like a third-tier city in China, LVMH executive says
- Hong Kong is the most important market in Asia for luxury brands – as a stepping stone to mainland China and a magnet for shoppers from there and wider region
- Brands are unlikely to invest more in the city now and could start downsizing as soon as January, an adviser to the luxury retail industry says
