The “Let it snow” jumper pulled from sale by Walmart in Canada but a bestseller in its category on Amazon.
Lifestyle /  Fashion & Beauty

Cocaine Christmas jumper becomes a bestselling line on Amazon after Walmart Canada pulled it from sale

  • ‘Let it snow’ jumper showing Santa Claus preparing to do three lines of what looks like cocaine is No.1 seller in Amazon’s women’s novelty sweatshirts category
  • Sweater is ‘perfect for cosy days with your family’, online retail giant says. And it’s not the only cocaine-related or saucy Christmas jumper on sale this year
Topic |   Fashion
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:51am, 13 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Christmas jumper depicting Santa and cocaine has been pulled from Walmart’s Canadian website. It is the latest of several fashion misfires in 2019.
Lifestyle /  Fashion & Beauty

Gucci, Burberry, now Walmart’s ‘Let It Snow’ jumper – fashion misfires of 2019 and the criticism they drew

  • Walmart apologised after a jumper sold on its Canadian website appeared to show Father Christmas preparing to snort cocaine
  • It is but the latest faux pas this year from the fashion industry – remember Gucci’s blackface jumper and Burberry’s hoodie featuring a noose?
Topic |   Fashion
USA TODAY

USA TODAY  

Updated: 12:12am, 13 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Christmas jumper depicting Santa and cocaine has been pulled from Walmart’s Canadian website. It is the latest of several fashion misfires in 2019.
