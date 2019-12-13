The “Let it snow” jumper pulled from sale by Walmart in Canada but a bestseller in its category on Amazon.
Cocaine Christmas jumper becomes a bestselling line on Amazon after Walmart Canada pulled it from sale
- ‘Let it snow’ jumper showing Santa Claus preparing to do three lines of what looks like cocaine is No.1 seller in Amazon’s women’s novelty sweatshirts category
- Sweater is ‘perfect for cosy days with your family’, online retail giant says. And it’s not the only cocaine-related or saucy Christmas jumper on sale this year
Topic | Fashion
The “Let it snow” jumper pulled from sale by Walmart in Canada but a bestseller in its category on Amazon.
A Christmas jumper depicting Santa and cocaine has been pulled from Walmart’s Canadian website. It is the latest of several fashion misfires in 2019.
Gucci, Burberry, now Walmart’s ‘Let It Snow’ jumper – fashion misfires of 2019 and the criticism they drew
- Walmart apologised after a jumper sold on its Canadian website appeared to show Father Christmas preparing to snort cocaine
- It is but the latest faux pas this year from the fashion industry – remember Gucci’s blackface jumper and Burberry’s hoodie featuring a noose?
Topic | Fashion
A Christmas jumper depicting Santa and cocaine has been pulled from Walmart’s Canadian website. It is the latest of several fashion misfires in 2019.