Jean-Jacques Guiony, chief financial officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, arrives for the luxury conglomerate’s results announcement in Paris on Tuesday. Hong Kong sales fell 40 per cent in the fourth quarter, and global sales growth eased, LVMH said. Photo: Bloomberg
Luxury group LVMH’s Hong Kong sales drop 40 per cent in fourth quarter; coronavirus outbreak’s impact will be limited, boss predicts
- Company behind labels including Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior sees sharp fall in Hong Kong sales because of street protests offset by growth elsewhere
- Its CEO, Bernard Arnault, expects coronavirus outbreak in China to peter out in March and says if that is the case, impact on sales won’t be ‘terrible’
Topic | Fashion
