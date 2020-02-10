Natalie Portman wears a Dior gown embroidered with the names of women filmmakers to make a point about representation in the Academy Awards nominations. Photo: Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/TNS
Oscars 2020: Rain can’t dampen the show as Hollywood stars parade up the red carpet for awards ceremony
- Some wore daringly cut gowns, but the biggest statement was made by Natalie Portman
- The actress wore a Dior gown embroidered with the names of women filmmakers to make a point about the lack of diversity in Academy Awards nominations
Topic | Academy Awards
