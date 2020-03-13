The school will close its Hong Kong campus in May, in a move that leaves current students unsure of their next moves after the end of their current semester. Photo: SCAD
Hammer blow for Hong Kong creative arts as SCAD closes city campus; students of fashion, art and design at a loss
- A former chair of SCAD Hong Kong calls US art university’s decision sad, and says past 12 months left local creative industry and academia in a state of shock
- Current students have the option to transition to SCAD Atlanta or SCAD Savannah or, in some cases, to complete their degrees online
