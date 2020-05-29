A Louis Vuitton store in Milan’s Galeria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping centre. Business has been slow for luxury stores in Europe’s fashion capitals since they reopened. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
Europe’s luxury stores making few sales with no tourists visiting and local shoppers thin on the ground
- Countries in Europe are coming out of lockdown, and luxury shops are reopening in the continent’s fashion capitals
- With no big-spending tourists and few local shoppers coming through their doors, expect the mother of all end-of-season sales to move on unsold inventory
Topic | Fashion
A Louis Vuitton store in Milan’s Galeria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping centre. Business has been slow for luxury stores in Europe’s fashion capitals since they reopened. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP