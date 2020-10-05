Kenzo Takada, who died this week from complications caused by the coronavirus. Think of him as a fashion designer who was Japanese, as opposed to a Japanese fashion designer, says Gene Krell, creative director of Vogue Japan and GQ Japan. Photo: EPA-EFE/Tobias Hase
The legacy of Kenzo: five fashion players in Asia talk about the influence of late designer Kenzo Takada
- Kenzo Takada, who has died at the age of 81 from coronavirus, inspired many Asian fashion designers to go global
- Five players in the fashion industry in Asia talk about the impression the Japanese designer and his eponymous label Kenzo made on them
Topic | Fashion
Kenzo Takada, who died this week from complications caused by the coronavirus. Think of him as a fashion designer who was Japanese, as opposed to a Japanese fashion designer, says Gene Krell, creative director of Vogue Japan and GQ Japan. Photo: EPA-EFE/Tobias Hase