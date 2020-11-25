From a metal, jewellery-like mask to crazy make-up and hairstyles, people are finding creative ways to confuse and subvert facial recognition technology. Photo: Instagram / @daintyfunk
Facial recognition opponents wear clothes, masks and make-up designed to confuse the software
- One attempt to reclaim privacy is Computer Vision Dazzle, which uses crazy make-up and hair to create an ‘anti-face’ that confuses facial recognition algorithms
- Polish designer Ewa Nowak has created a metal, jewellery-like mask that can deflect recognition software in security cameras
Topic | Surveillance
