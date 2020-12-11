The women’s soccer team of Fuzhou University ahead of a game. A women’s team from the university had to forfeit a match this month because too many of the players had dyed hair. Photo: Fuzhou University The women’s soccer team of Fuzhou University ahead of a game. A women’s team from the university had to forfeit a match this month because too many of the players had dyed hair. Photo: Fuzhou University
Ban on women’s soccer team over dyed hair revives debate in China about whether sports stars should be allowed tattoos and coloured locks

  • Social media in China blew up when a women’s soccer team was made to forfeit a match because too many of the players had dyed hair
  • Rules about sports stars’ hair colouring are not the only ones governing appearance in China – there are bans on tattoos, jewellery, lipstick and miniskirts

