Models in a Christmas setting wear Hanfu – Chinese traditional costumes – with a Christmas theme from online shop Guanzhi Weavings. Photo: Tan Ningijng Models in a Christmas setting wear Hanfu – Chinese traditional costumes – with a Christmas theme from online shop Guanzhi Weavings. Photo: Tan Ningijng
Models in a Christmas setting wear Hanfu – Chinese traditional costumes – with a Christmas theme from online shop Guanzhi Weavings. Photo: Tan Ningijng
Lifestyle /  Fashion & Beauty

A Christmas spin put on Chinese traditional clothing, with festive colour choices and designs

  • One of the biggest online shops selling Hanfu costumes has incorporated Christmas elements in its traditional gowns
  • Reds and greens, the colours of Christmas, appear and embroidered flowers that look like ones from ancient Chinese murals also resemble snowflakes

Topic |   Christmas
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 12:45pm, 25 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Models in a Christmas setting wear Hanfu – Chinese traditional costumes – with a Christmas theme from online shop Guanzhi Weavings. Photo: Tan Ningijng Models in a Christmas setting wear Hanfu – Chinese traditional costumes – with a Christmas theme from online shop Guanzhi Weavings. Photo: Tan Ningijng
Models in a Christmas setting wear Hanfu – Chinese traditional costumes – with a Christmas theme from online shop Guanzhi Weavings. Photo: Tan Ningijng
READ FULL ARTICLE