Models in a Christmas setting wear Hanfu – Chinese traditional costumes – with a Christmas theme from online shop Guanzhi Weavings. Photo: Tan Ningijng
A Christmas spin put on Chinese traditional clothing, with festive colour choices and designs
- One of the biggest online shops selling Hanfu costumes has incorporated Christmas elements in its traditional gowns
- Reds and greens, the colours of Christmas, appear and embroidered flowers that look like ones from ancient Chinese murals also resemble snowflakes
Topic | Christmas
