Miss Germany stops being a beauty pageant, puts away the bikinis, retires its male jury and pivots to focus on personality

  • Miss Germany organisers decide beauty contests are a thing of the past and are looking for contestants with powerful personalities instead of bikini bodies
  • The new concept is receiving positive reactions. Some 15,000 women have applied for the next round – but some worry about the contest’s commercial aspect

DPA
DPA

Updated: 2:45pm, 7 Jan, 2021

