Allbirds sneakers. Allbirds is a certified B Corp., meaning its board is legally bound to balance profit and purpose and publicly share an impact report on how it’s improving society or the environment.
All about Allbirds, sustainable shoe brand and Silicon Valley’s favourite footwear that could be looking at an IPO
- San Francisco-based Allbirds has big plans ahead to impress investors, including opening more physical stores and selling more lower-priced items
- The brand debuted in 2016 and quickly gained a following among tech workers. Now it sells in more than 30 countries, including China and India
Topic | Fashion
