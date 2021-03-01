The former Louis Vuitton store in the Times Square mall in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong The former Louis Vuitton store in the Times Square mall in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Louis Vuitton, Fendi stores in upscale Hong Kong mall Times Square close, months after rift with LVMH over rent reduction

  • Louis Vuitton store that has shut was at the centre of a row between LVMH, world’s biggest luxury group, and owner Wharf Reic over store rents
  • Its closure, and that of the Fendi store on the floor above, leave the mall with two of its most prime retail spaces to fill amid a difficult year for retail

Vincenzo La Torre
Updated: 12:42pm, 1 Mar, 2021

