The former Louis Vuitton store in the Times Square mall in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Louis Vuitton, Fendi stores in upscale Hong Kong mall Times Square close, months after rift with LVMH over rent reduction
- Louis Vuitton store that has shut was at the centre of a row between LVMH, world’s biggest luxury group, and owner Wharf Reic over store rents
- Its closure, and that of the Fendi store on the floor above, leave the mall with two of its most prime retail spaces to fill amid a difficult year for retail
Topic | Fashion
