Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. Meghan wore a US$4,700 silk dress by Armani. Photo: CBS Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. Meghan wore a US$4,700 silk dress by Armani. Photo: CBS
Meghan wears US$4,700 Armani dress for Oprah Winfrey interview

  • The Duchess of Sussex chose an Armani dress cinched with a matching belt and embellished with a floral embroidery for her and Harry’s sit-down with Winfrey
  • She accessorised the dress with a diamond bracelet from the late Princess Diana’s personal collection, and a Cartier bracelet said to be a gift from Harry

SCMP Reporter
Updated: 10:57am, 8 Mar, 2021

