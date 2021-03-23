A man wearing face mask and face shield to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, sews surgical gown at a garment factory in Yangon, Myanmar. Garment workers in Myanmar are urging major international brands to denounce the recent military coup there and put more pressure on factories to protect workers from being fired or harassed. Photo:AP
Explainer |
Fast fashion and Myanmar – why garment workers are protesting, how brands have responded, and the unrest’s potential impact on consumers
- Trade union activity in the apparel industry meant leaders quickly emerged to organise worker protests against the military, and Chinese factory owners
- Garment workers and those in other sectors have staged strikes to paralyse the economy as a means of applying pressure on the generals to reverse course
Topic | Myanmar
A man wearing face mask and face shield to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, sews surgical gown at a garment factory in Yangon, Myanmar. Garment workers in Myanmar are urging major international brands to denounce the recent military coup there and put more pressure on factories to protect workers from being fired or harassed. Photo:AP