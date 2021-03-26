Myanmar’s Miss Grand International contestant Han Lay has made a plea to end the violence in her homeland. Photo: Instagram
‘Please save us’: Myanmar beauty queen speaks out against military violence in her country
- Han Lay, in Bangkok competing for the Miss Grand International crown, hit out at the military crackdown against nationwide protests in her home country
- ‘As a representative of Myanmar I will walk on the stage of Miss Grand International with the [message] stop the war and violence,’ Han Lay wrote on Facebook
