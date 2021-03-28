From China to India and Malaysia, Asian shoppers are taking advantage of a drop in the price of gold to buy up gold jewellery and bars. Photo: Getty Images From China to India and Malaysia, Asian shoppers are taking advantage of a drop in the price of gold to buy up gold jewellery and bars. Photo: Getty Images
From China to India and Malaysia, Asian shoppers are taking advantage of a drop in the price of gold to buy up gold jewellery and bars. Photo: Getty Images
Jewelry
Lifestyle /  Fashion & Beauty

Gold is in demand as price drops, with Asian shoppers buying more bars and jewellery

  • In China, gold jewellery sales at big urban retailers more than doubled during the Lunar New Year holiday compared with last year
  • ​Jewellers in India see the gold momentum lasting until the auspicious gold-buying day of Akshaya Tritiya, an annual spring time festival, in May

Topic |   Jewelry
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:15am, 28 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
From China to India and Malaysia, Asian shoppers are taking advantage of a drop in the price of gold to buy up gold jewellery and bars. Photo: Getty Images From China to India and Malaysia, Asian shoppers are taking advantage of a drop in the price of gold to buy up gold jewellery and bars. Photo: Getty Images
From China to India and Malaysia, Asian shoppers are taking advantage of a drop in the price of gold to buy up gold jewellery and bars. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE