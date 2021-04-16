Prince Philip talks to Prince Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping The Colour parade, in London in 2014. The royal family will not wear military uniform at Philip’s funeral, in a break with tradition reportedly designed to avoid embarrassing Prince Harry, who was stripped of his honorary titles despite serving in Afghanistan when he quit royal life. Photo: AP
No royal military uniforms at Prince Philip’s funeral, queen rules, to avoid embarrassment for Prince Harry
- Former British Army captain Harry – who did two tours of Afghanistan – was stripped of his honorary military titles after his shock departure from royal life
- The queen is reported to have ‘personally stepped in’ to suggest the royal men wear morning coats with medals, allowing the family to present a united front
Topic | Royalty
